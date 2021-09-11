Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Price Tops $4.00 on Top Exchanges

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $4.00 or 0.00008801 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.61 or 0.00401815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000612 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Profile

TRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trabzonspor Fan Token is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Trading

