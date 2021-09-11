Traeger’s (COOK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

COOK traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. 2,645,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,561. Traeger has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Traeger will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

