Traeger’s (COOK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.
COOK traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. 2,645,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,561. Traeger has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $32.59.
About Traeger
Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
Further Reading: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.