Tranche Finance Price Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $12.77 million and $46,754.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00059479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00160755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00043515 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.