Tranchess Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.78 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $59.60 million and $15.78 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for $3.35 or 0.00007427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,046.94 or 1.00006267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00059665 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00079262 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001327 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002270 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,814,645 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

