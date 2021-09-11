TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRSWF shares. CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of TRSWF opened at $15.76 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

