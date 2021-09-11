TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,966,665. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.93.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $599.56. The stock had a trading volume of 283,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,278. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $623.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.34. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

