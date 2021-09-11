Travala.com 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.97 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $203.61 million and approximately $23.97 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.97 or 0.00008707 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00067217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00129667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00183057 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,683.58 or 1.00231538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.98 or 0.07167888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.65 or 0.00874663 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,310,587 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

