Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). Trevena posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRVN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

TRVN opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. Trevena has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

In other news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow acquired 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 840,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Trevena by 86.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 24.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 274,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Trevena by 104.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

