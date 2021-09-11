TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.98. TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF shares last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 7,045 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,020,000 after buying an additional 200,841 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 491,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 65,521 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 351,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter.

