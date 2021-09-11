TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce $310.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $337.80 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $151.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $934.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $907.50 million to $968.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.49. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

