TrueDeck Trading Down 14.4% This Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $273,452.49 and approximately $10,757.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00161926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00043952 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

