TrueFlip Price Up 11.6% Over Last Week (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $24,669.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00059798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00161581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00043649 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.