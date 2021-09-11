TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.24. TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 299 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.