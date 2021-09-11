TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Down 20.3% This Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $402,931.58 and approximately $622.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lition (LIT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

