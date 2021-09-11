TurtleNetwork Trading 29.9% Higher Over Last Week (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $142.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002809 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars.

