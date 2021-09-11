Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5,714.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,422,000. Alpha Family Trust increased its stake in Twilio by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 43,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl increased its stake in Twilio by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,516 shares of company stock valued at $75,900,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $342.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.44. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

