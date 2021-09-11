U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 261,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,701,000. Copa comprises approximately 0.7% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.62% of Copa as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Copa by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPA traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.87. 221,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,292. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $94.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

