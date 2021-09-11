U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,545 shares during the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming accounts for 0.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 2.25% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 450,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 48,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.91. 449,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

