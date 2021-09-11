U S Global Investors Inc. Buys New Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 456,396 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,717,000. Expedia Group comprises about 2.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Expedia Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $578,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,818,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,942. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.32.

Shares of EXPE traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,374. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.85 and a 200 day moving average of $164.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

