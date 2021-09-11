U S Global Investors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,301,005 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,475,067 shares during the period. American Airlines Group comprises about 11.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 2.52% of American Airlines Group worth $345,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $18.95. 54,951,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,222,359. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

