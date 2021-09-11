U S Global Investors Inc. Has $11.67 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Royal Gold comprises approximately 0.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Royal Gold worth $11,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,094,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.15.

RGLD traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.66. The stock had a trading volume of 271,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.50. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $133.43.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

