U S Global Investors Inc. Has $75.03 Million Stock Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,229,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 644,623 shares during the period. Air Transport Services Group comprises approximately 2.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 4.35% of Air Transport Services Group worth $75,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.91. 4,514,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,321. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

ATSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

