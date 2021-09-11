U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $102.32 Million in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,198,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,315,000. Hawaiian makes up about 3.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 8.20% of Hawaiian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,153,000 after purchasing an additional 855,306 shares during the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,896,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,359,000 after purchasing an additional 467,336 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,014,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,334,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,534. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $993.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.