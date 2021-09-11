U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New $4.32 Million Investment in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 568,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Centerra Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,195,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,991,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,438,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,598,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,563,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

CGAU stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. 64,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,114. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.0556 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGAU shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

