U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,402,000. Booking comprises about 2.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Booking as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

BKNG stock traded down $13.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,304.80. 242,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,957. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,204.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2,287.19. The company has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

