U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases 721,275 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 144.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221,275 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,275 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,860 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 973,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $734,000. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

HMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

HMY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. 5,909,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,813,594. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.