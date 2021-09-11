U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,912,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,783,000. Sun Country Airlines accounts for approximately 3.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 5.10% of Sun Country Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNCY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Shares of SNCY stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 818,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,855. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.08. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.