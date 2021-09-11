U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases New Shares in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 709,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,315,000. MakeMyTrip makes up about 0.7% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.68% of MakeMyTrip as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at $19,525,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 5.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 673,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,043 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 238.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after acquiring an additional 399,262 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 74.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,091,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,470,000 after acquiring an additional 464,747 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 344,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,051. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 1.21. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

