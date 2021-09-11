U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases Shares of 314,264 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 314,264 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,285,000. The Boeing comprises about 2.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.05% of The Boeing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded down $3.64 on Friday, hitting $210.30. 6,959,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,357,275. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.55. The stock has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.72.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

