U S Global Investors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,843,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 834,415 shares during the period. United Airlines accounts for approximately 12.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 2.11% of United Airlines worth $357,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,271,000 after purchasing an additional 556,693 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,884,000 after purchasing an additional 108,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Airlines by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 685,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Airlines by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,112,000 after acquiring an additional 109,199 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 8.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,690,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,382,000 after acquiring an additional 126,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.34. 17,476,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,790,475. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($9.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

