U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 1,001,078 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,339,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001,078 shares during the period. Spirit Airlines comprises 3.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 3.08% of Spirit Airlines worth $101,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,456,000 after acquiring an additional 387,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,668,000 after acquiring an additional 561,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after acquiring an additional 121,712 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,962,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,848,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,180. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. Research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

