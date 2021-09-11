U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 3,760,764 Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,974,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,760,764 shares during the period. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes accounts for approximately 0.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 1.11% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $18,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 131,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOL traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,527. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

