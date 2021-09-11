U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 6,323 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 0.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2,605.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,722,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,280,000 after buying an additional 1,658,559 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,792,000 after buying an additional 1,552,784 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after buying an additional 1,389,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,406,000 after buying an additional 1,383,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after buying an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.79. The company had a trading volume of 472,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,767. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.26. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.