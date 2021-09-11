U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 740,157 Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 828,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740,157 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.57% of Maverix Metals worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth $105,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 19.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. 169,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,942. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $659.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

MMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

