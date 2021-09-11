Ubex (UBEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $582,826.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019836 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.11 or 0.00467758 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001022 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000621 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

