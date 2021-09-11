Ubiq (UBQ) Market Capitalization Hits $11.48 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $11.48 million and approximately $28,362.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,405.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.74 or 0.07313592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $633.12 or 0.01394383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.60 or 0.00393341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00125590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.26 or 0.00553377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.60 or 0.00481443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00339504 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.