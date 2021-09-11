UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,746 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of UFP Industries worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 158.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,538,000 after acquiring an additional 578,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after buying an additional 508,938 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 37.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after buying an additional 362,549 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 270.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after buying an additional 341,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $7,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $70.26 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.