UGAS Trading Down 13.6% This Week (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $838,844.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00060040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.25 or 0.00163492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00043434 BTC.

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

