UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Holdings Cut by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UGI. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE:UGI opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

