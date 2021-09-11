Ultra (UOS) Trading Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $217.99 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001709 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,106.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $632.93 or 0.01403189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.56 or 0.00511148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.00344536 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005492 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00043324 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001830 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

