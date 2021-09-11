Umbrella Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.05 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $3.70 million and $1.05 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00092153 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013722 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.