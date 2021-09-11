UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Trading Down 0.6%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.39. 47,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 129,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNCRY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get UniCredit alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.