Unifty Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $425,989.00 (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $22.77 or 0.00050087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a market cap of $26.82 million and approximately $425,989.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00070317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00130352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00182616 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,391.09 or 0.99880127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.47 or 0.07117242 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.64 or 0.00907988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

