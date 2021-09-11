UniLayer Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.49 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $16.49 million and $8.54 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00060040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.25 or 0.00163492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00043434 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,997,193 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

