Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,029 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 265.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 99,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $54.73 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.