Unisocks (SOCKS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.64 Million

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for about $94,825.83 or 2.09682460 BTC on popular exchanges. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $28.64 million and approximately $213,089.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00059627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00161427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00043710 BTC.

About Unisocks

SOCKS is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

