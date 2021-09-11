United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,835 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of United Community Banks worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert H. Blalock bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,352.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.25.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

