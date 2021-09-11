Unitrade Tops One Day Volume of $451,441.00 (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Unitrade has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and $451,441.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00060209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00161472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00043948 BTC.

About Unitrade

TRADE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

