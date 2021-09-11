Universal Power Industry (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Trading Up 16.3%

Shares of Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) were up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 365,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 653,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

About Universal Power Industry (OTCMKTS:UPIN)

Universal Power Industry Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of offshore programming. It focuses on the development, investment, and acquisition of assets within the retail, wholesale, and technology sector. The company was founded on March 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

