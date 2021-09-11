Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Upland Software worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 348,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 465,081 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 107,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $413,850.06. Following the transaction, the president now owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $307,017.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

UPLD stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Upland Software’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

